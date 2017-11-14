Bengal wins battle of the ‘Rosogolla’, people react!

The two states, Bengal and Odisha, were on a long battle to stake their claim on the dessert.

Rasogolla which was claimed to be invented in Orissa, is actually pahala rasogolla. (Photo: Reetam Baral)

The legal battle between Bengal and Odisha over Rosogolla finally came to an end after Geographical Identification registration was given to West Bengal. The two states, Bengal and Odisha, were on a long battle to stake their claim on the dessert. Tuesday, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted,

Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI ( Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 14, 2017

Famed blogger from Bengal, Poorna Banerjee was quick to react to the news. An elated Banerjee said, “It's our sweet revenge, which can be served both warm and cold, but I personally would like it at room temperature.” She further went on to add, “This is actually one of those times when Bengal appropriately appropriated something and made it great again.”

Popular blogger Indrajit Lahiri was however, more reserved on his praise about the news. He said, “Any fight on food should be on how many people we, in each state, can feed, rather than the storyline of its origin. And frankly, we love both, so let's have one of each type and enjoy.”

Elucidating on the history of the sugary sweet meat, he went on to add, “Rosogolla which was claimed to be invented in Orissa, is actually pahala rasogolla. However, in Bengal rosogolla was claimed to have been invented by Sri Nabin Chandra Das in around 1866. "

"This claim, however, would later go on to be refuted by one Panchana Bandopadhyay sometime in 1906. In response to an article called Luchi-Torkari by Kshitindranath Tagore in a Bangiya Sahitya Parishad publication, he wrote that Phuliagram is the birthplace of the rosogolla."

"He went on to add that it was accidentally invented by one Haradhan Moira, sweetmakers to the Pal Chowdhurys of Ranaghat, who to console his daughter, dropped some chhana balls into a karhai full of bubbling syrup... The result is history and the Pal Chowdhurys named it Rosogolla."

Rosogolla, (Photo: Soumya Gupta)

However Lahiri feels comparing pahala rasogolla to sponge rasogolla is more like the comparison between champagne and sparkling wine or more like comparing jhalmuri and bhelpuri.

Twitter too was not far behind in reacting to the news.

One Mukhiaji tweeted about his office celebrations,

And Ipsita Sarka wrote,

Another Souvik Roy Moulick tweeted,

Victory is indeed sweet....

And white and round :)

#Rosogolla — Souvik Roy Moulick (@SouvikRM10) November 14, 2017

And Sharmila Bhowmick corrected the pronunciation.

Also, it should sound right like Roshogolla not Rasgulla :-) #rosogolla — Sharmila Bhowmick (@SharmilaBTOI) November 14, 2017

However, not everyone was elated about the news,

Jyoti Prakash, said that people should not be misled,

While another was, really, beyond consolation,

What a #Shame. #GI tag for #Rosogolla goes to #Bengal. Another failure for #Odisha state Govt. Now go ahead and give the credit for #ChhenaPoda to them as well. Pathetic. @CMO_Odisha — Sach Mein Utha Le 😲 (@Uthale_Re_Deva) November 14, 2017

And Narendra Panda reiterated that whatever may, rosogolla would always be intricately from Odisha,

Shame on #Odisha govt after huge loss to #Bangla over #Rosogolla debate.

One more thing whatever may be the result is Rasogolla was,is and will be our state sweet.

Afterall it's our Lord Jagannath favourite sweet.

Jay Jagannath. — Narendra Panda⏺ (@Narendrapanda7) November 14, 2017

