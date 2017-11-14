The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017

Life, More Features

Bengal wins battle of the ‘Rosogolla’, people react!

THE ASIAN AGE. | SOUMYABRATA GUPTA
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 4:35 pm IST

The two states, Bengal and Odisha, were on a long battle to stake their claim on the dessert.

Rasogolla which was claimed to be invented in Orissa, is actually pahala rasogolla. (Photo: Reetam Baral)
 Rasogolla which was claimed to be invented in Orissa, is actually pahala rasogolla. (Photo: Reetam Baral)

The legal battle between Bengal and Odisha over Rosogolla finally came to an end after Geographical Identification registration was given to West Bengal. The two states, Bengal and Odisha, were on a long battle to stake their claim on the dessert. Tuesday, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted,

Famed blogger from Bengal, Poorna Banerjee was quick to react to the news. An elated Banerjee said, “It's our sweet revenge, which can be served both warm and cold, but I personally would like it at room temperature.” She further went on to add, “This is actually one of those times when Bengal appropriately appropriated something and made it great again.”

Popular blogger Indrajit Lahiri was however, more reserved on his praise about the news. He said, “Any fight on food should be on how many people we, in each state, can feed, rather than the storyline of its origin. And frankly, we love both, so let's have one of each type and enjoy.”

Elucidating on the history of the sugary sweet meat, he went on to add, “Rosogolla which was claimed to be invented in Orissa, is actually pahala rasogolla. However, in Bengal rosogolla was claimed to have been invented by Sri Nabin Chandra Das in around 1866. "

"This claim, however, would later go on to be refuted by one Panchana Bandopadhyay sometime in 1906. In response to an article called Luchi-Torkari by Kshitindranath Tagore in a Bangiya Sahitya Parishad publication, he wrote that Phuliagram is the birthplace of the rosogolla."

"He went on to add that it was accidentally invented by one Haradhan Moira, sweetmakers to the Pal Chowdhurys of Ranaghat, who to console his daughter, dropped some chhana balls into a karhai full of bubbling syrup... The result is history and the Pal Chowdhurys named it Rosogolla."

Rasogolla, (Photo: Soumya Gupta)Rosogolla, (Photo: Soumya Gupta)

However Lahiri feels comparing pahala rasogolla to sponge rasogolla is more like the comparison between champagne and sparkling wine or more like comparing jhalmuri and bhelpuri.

Twitter too was not far behind in reacting to the news.

Rasogolla (Photo: Swati Saraf of Swati's Flavours of Rasgolla)Rosogolla (Photo: Swati Saraf of Swati's Flavours of Rasgolla)

One Mukhiaji tweeted about his office celebrations,

And Ipsita Sarka wrote,

Another Souvik Roy Moulick tweeted,

And Sharmila Bhowmick corrected the pronunciation.

However, not everyone was elated about the news,

Jyoti Prakash, said that people should not be misled,

While another was, really, beyond consolation,

And Narendra Panda reiterated that whatever may, rosogolla would always be intricately from Odisha,

Rasogolla (Photo: Swati Saraf of Swati's Flavours of Rasgolla)Rosogolla (Photo: Swati Saraf of Swati's Flavours of Rasgolla)

