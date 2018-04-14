The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

Life, More Features

Desperate to change MeToo movement narrative before it's too late: Tarana Burke

AP
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 1:52 pm IST

MeToo founder says it is wrong to think of current cultural reckoning as a moment, says it is a movement, which moments make up.

Burke, who founded the MeToo movement 12 years ago and runs it out of the Brooklyn, New York, offices of Girls for Gender Equity. (Photo: AP)
 Burke, who founded the MeToo movement 12 years ago and runs it out of the Brooklyn, New York, offices of Girls for Gender Equity. (Photo: AP)

New York: They were honouring stars of Hollywood, the media and literature, but it was longtime activist and MeToo founder Tarana Burke — a name unknown to most people until six months ago — who got the biggest ovation at Variety's annual Power of Women event on Friday.

Burke, who founded the MeToo movement 12 years ago and runs it out of the Brooklyn, New York, offices of Girls for Gender Equity, said she wanted people to recognise its deeper purpose — working with survivors of sexual assault, and not simply bringing down powerful abusers.

"Folks think it's about naming and shaming, about taking down powerful men. But they're wrong," Burke said. She noted that she was "desperate to change the narrative about the MeToo movement before it's too late."

Another misconception, according to Burke: that the current cultural reckoning is a "moment."

"It is a mistake to think of this as a moment," she said. "Movements are long, and they are built over time. Movements are made from moments."

Burke added that the past six months have been "like something out of a movie," and that she had never imagined that one day she would see the country involved in a sustained national dialogue about sexual violence.

In order to keep momentum going, Burke explained, funds are needed. She said former tennis star Billie Jean King — who famously fought for equal pay for women on the tennis tour — had recently pledged to not only give $100,000 herself, but to help find nine more people to do that.

Burke was honored along with six other high-profile women, all for their work with various charities.

Emily Blunt was cited for her work with the Malala Fund, named for Pakistani activist Malala Yousafazi, in promoting education for girls around the world. She spoke of how education was helping her older daughter, who is only four, thrive. Author Margaret Atwood, honored for her work with the Canadian Women's Foundation, spoke of how much her famous 1985 novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," now a major TV series, had unexpected resonance in current times, and she jokingly invited Americans unhappy with the current political state of the country up to Canada, where she said they would find a hot cup of tea and a mattress to sleep on.

Singer Alicia Keys was honored for her work with Keep A Child Alive, an AIDS charity, and spoke extensively about social justice and gender equality — even calling out the makers of the Netflix series "The Crown" for paying Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth, less than her costar Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip. Tina Fey was honored for her work with a charity that promotes literacy, Reading is Fundamental. She spoke of her commitment to hiring and promoting women in her own career, and how she resolved, in early years as a writer when she was the only woman in the room, not "to be a cappuccino machine." She also spoke fondly of childhood books like the Babar series, quipping that she still thinks elephants can drive cars.

TV host Padma Lakshmi was honored for her work at the Endometriosis Foundation of America, telling the room how she suffered from the debilitating condition for years — spending up to a week every month confined to bed — and even had several operations before anyone told her what might be causing her pain. And journalist Tamron Hall spoke emotionally about her efforts to fight domestic violence after the murder of her sister, Renate, in Houston in 2004. Hall was honored for her charity helping domestic violence victims, the Tamron (Heart) Renate Fund.

The event, hosted by comedian and late-night TV host Samantha Bee, also featured remarks from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who urged more women to run for political office and spoke of the need to achieve gender parity in the U.S. Congress. She also urged the Senate to move on legislation to reform how sexual harassment is dealt with on Capitol Hill.

"Time's Up, U.S. Senate!" she said.

The Democrat from New York did not, however, make the announcement that host Bee had earlier quipped she was hoping for — a presidential run in 2020.

Tags: metoo, tarana burke, hollywood, women, movement, billie jean king, emily blunt, malala fund, malala yousafazi, author margaret atwood, #metoo

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

2

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

3

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

4

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

5

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham