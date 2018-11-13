Remembering Stan Lee: Here are Marvel icon's most inspiring quotes

As the world mourns and pays tribute to the iconic comic man, we take a look at a few of his most inspirational and celebrated quotes.
Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Monday. He was 95.
As the world mourns and pays tribute to the iconic comic man, we take a look at a few of his most inspirational and celebrated quotes.
- "[Being a ‘geek’] has become a badge of honor. It’s geeks who really make or break a TV show or movie or video game. They’re the ones who are passionate about these things and who collect [the paraphernalia] and talk about them. A geek is really somebody interested in communication and entertainment and [finding] the best way to avail himself or herself to it..” – Stan Lee, The Washington Post.
- “With great power comes great responsibility.” — Amazing Fantasy #15
- "The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller." – Stan Lee, IGN.com.
- “Your humans slaughter each other because of the color of your skin, or your faith or your politics — or for no reason at all — too many of you hate as easily as you draw breath.”— Magneto, “ X-Men”
- “There is only one who is all powerful, and his greatest weapon is love.” —Silver Surfer
- “For men must never feel a cause is hopeless-- men must never feel an enemy cannot be beaten!” — Balder the Brave
- “Luck's a revolving door, you just need to know when it's your time to walk through.” — Lucky Man
- “I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people's lives. Without it they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you're able to entertain people, you're doing a good thing.” —Stan Lee, The Washington Post
- “The power of prayer is still the greatest ever known in this endless eternal universe.” — The Avengers #14
- “I try not to do anything that's too close to what I've done before. And the nice thing is we have a big universe here. It's filled with new ideas. All you have to do is grab them.” — Stan Lee, Brandweek
- “Another definition of a hero is someone who is concerned about other people’s well-being, and will go out of his or her way to help them — even if there is no chance of a reward. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero.” — Stan Lee, CyberSpacers.com
end-of