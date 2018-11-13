The Asian Age | News



Remembering Stan Lee: Here are Marvel icon's most inspiring quotes

As the world mourns and pays tribute to the iconic comic man, we take a look at a few of his most inspirational and celebrated quotes.

 The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller — Stan Lee. (Photo: AP)

Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Monday. He was 95.

  • "[Being a ‘geek’] has become a badge of honor. It’s geeks who really make or break a TV show or movie or video game. They’re the ones who are passionate about these things and who collect [the paraphernalia] and talk about them. A geek is really somebody interested in communication and entertainment and [finding] the best way to avail himself or herself to it..” – Stan Lee, The Washington Post.
  • “With great power comes great responsibility.” — Amazing Fantasy #15
  • "The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller." – Stan Lee, IGN.com.
  •  “Your humans slaughter each other because of the color of your skin, or your faith or your politics — or for no reason at all — too many of you hate as easily as you draw breath.”— Magneto, “ X-Men”
  • “There is only one who is all powerful, and his greatest weapon is love.” —Silver Surfer
  • “For men must never feel a cause is hopeless-- men must never feel an enemy cannot be beaten!” — Balder the Brave
  •  “Luck's a revolving door, you just need to know when it's your time to walk through.” — Lucky Man
  • “I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people's lives. Without it they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you're able to entertain people, you're doing a good thing.” —Stan Lee, The Washington Post
  •  “The power of prayer is still the greatest ever known in this endless eternal universe.” — The Avengers #14
  • “I try not to do anything that's too close to what I've done before. And the nice thing is we have a big universe here. It's filled with new ideas. All you have to do is grab them.” — Stan Lee, Brandweek
  • “Another definition of a hero is someone who is concerned about other people’s well-being, and will go out of his or her way to help them — even if there is no chance of a reward. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero.” — Stan Lee, CyberSpacers.com

 

