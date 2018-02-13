The Asian Age | News

Former Canadian Defense Minister claims Illuminati is real

However, politician who says that they have technology to reverse climate change wants to keep it secret to help the petroleum industry.

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so. (Youtube Screengrab)
In a shocking revelation, Paul Hellyer, who oversaw the Canadian defense forces in the 1960s, recently came out and said that the legendary Illuminati is a real entity and is controlling the world.

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so.

Talking to the Lazarus Effect podcast, Hellyer said he believes the world's elite has the technology to reverse the effects of climate change, but is holding back from the public. When asked why, Hellyer said that the Illuminati wanted to help the petroleum industry.

According to reports and records, the Illuminati are a group that conspiracy theorists assert controls the world's affairs and economy, and its members come from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment.

Now, according to Hellyer, many members of the Illuminati have stakes in how well the oil industry performs financially.

Talking in the podcast the former minister said that they have a secret cabal that's actually running the world and they've managed to keep this technology under wraps until they can cash in the trillions of oil assets that they've got.

In a story published in MailOnline, he also added, “And it's not going to change until hundreds of thousands of people band together and say look "you've got to come clean, tell us what is going on, and change your priorities to save the world for further generations instead of blowing it on wars.”

Hellyer is known for making some rather outrageous claims in the past, from saying that the United States intervened to take over an alien crash site in the Canadian province of Manitoba. These aliens are the source of the anti-climate change technology, claimed Hellyer.

