Robert DeNiro yells 'f*** Trump' twice on stage at Tony Awards, gets standing ovation

DeNiro has never been a fan of Trump, and he's not afraid to share his thoughts. He compared the then New York real estate developer to a used care salesman in 2011. (Photo: AP)

It turns out that acclaimed actor Robert DeNiro gets standing ovations for thing other than his spectacular acting as well. At the recent Tony Awards, Robert DeNiro yelled 'f*** Trump' during a foul-mouthed rant and got a standing ovation for it!

As soon as DeNiro shouted out the profanity, the audience went wild, some rose to their feet while DeNiro pumped his fists triumphantly.

The outburst was bleeped, so Broadway fans watching at home didn't hear the expletive.

As soon as the applause died down, the 74-year-old actor started talking again, ‘its no longer’ down with Trump, it’s f*** Trump.’

The actor got a full standing ovation, and then said, 'now I'll get to my presentation.'

While audiences at home tried to figure out what he had said, Tony Kushner repeated De Niro's sharp rebuff of the president. And he said of the actor, "it's Robert De Niro. Who's gonna argue with him?"

People on Twitter were soon talking about it.

Actor Director Ken Olin wrote, “well if Robert DeNiro said it, it must be true!”

MSNBC host Joy Reid posted her thoughts on Trump's relationship with his hometown, “Robert DeNiro’s Trump F-bomb at the Tony Awards is Trump’s relationship with New York City in a nutshell. He’s always a part of it, omnipresent, even, but only in the worst way.”

Comedian Dennis Miller too harkened back to an early, iconic DeNiro role, Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, 'Ironically when I hear Robert DeNiro talking about politics, my first instinct is to look over my shoulder and say 'You talkin' to me?''

Furthermore, a month before the 2016 election, in a campaign video he said of the republican candidate, 'he says he'd like to punch someone in the face, I'd like to punch HIM in the face.' He was also one of the celebrities at Trump Tower on the even of the innauguration speaking out against the president.