The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

Life, More Features

Meghan Markle given tough anti-kidnap Army training: Report

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 5:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 5:51 pm IST

The royal wedding at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle on May 19 is set to be one of the most guarded events of the year.

The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection. (Photo: DC File)
 The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection. (Photo: DC File)

American actress Meghan Markle has been subjected to customary Army training to tackle any serious eventuality such as a hostage situation as she edges closer to becoming an official member of Britain's royal family following her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

The 36-year-old was joined by her royal fiance as troops from the Special Air Service (SAS), the British Army's specialist unit, used live ammunition as part of a recent training exercise, according to the ‘Sunday Express' newspaper.

The exercise is part of a course devised to ensure Markle is prepared for all possible emergencies as a member of the royal family, with the “kidnap and rescue” part of the course being described by a former SAS officer as “devised to frighten the life out of anyone”.

Gerald Moor, a former senior Army intelligence officer, told the newspaper that the kind of training the newest member of the royal family will have undergone is “the toughest, provided by the Army's finest”.

Moor, who is now CEO of Inkerman Group, which provides security services including kidnap survival courses for corporate and government clients, added: “Meghan will have found the experience physically and psychologically gruelling.

“The men enact a kidnap situation, during which she will have been treated as a hostage, with the area being stormed by the SAS. She will also have been advised how to develop a relationship with her kidnappers, which is often far better than trying to escape.

“She will have been shown how to deal with situations when things go wrong, for example if her close protection officer gets shot and she has to fend for herself.”

The training course was based near the SAS headquarters at Hereford with a regiment which undertakes most of the British military's sensitive undercover work, including covert reconnaissance, counter-terrorism and hostage rescue.

Nearly every senior royal, apart from Queen Elizabeth II, has been on similar courses. However, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, did not do the course until after her wedding to Prince William.

The reason Markle has undergone the security training before officially becoming a member of the royal family is reportedly because of the heightened security scenario in the wake of five terror attacks in the UK last year.

The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection.

The royal wedding at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle on May 19 is set to be one of the most guarded events of the year, with an elite close protection unit of 30 SAS soldiers on duty.

Tags: prince harry, british monarchy, royal wedding, troops, meghan markle, queen elizabeth, special air service (sas), british army, kidnap, hostage, kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, prince william

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham