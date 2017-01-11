The Asian Age | News

Indian’s have the most unique porn searches, says new report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 8:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 8:54 pm IST

While porn searches in by western countries are similar, Indians have completely different searches

India is fourth on the list released by Pornhub, an adult porn site for porn consumption in the world, one lower than last year. (Photo: AFP)
 India is fourth on the list released by Pornhub, an adult porn site for porn consumption in the world, one lower than last year. (Photo: AFP)

The Kamasutra and its Indian origins is quite popular all around the world and our love for porn even more. Indians are now fourth after USA, UK and Canada but it turns out they have the most unique porn searches on the internet in a recent adult content website report.

According to a report in Huffington Post, adult content website Pornhub recently released their report of the most searches by countries and what they searched for too. While the US,UK and Canada had quite similar searches like stepmom, lesbian, step sister, MILF and cartoon, India had it different. The searches by India are so different that people wouldn’t have a doubt that the Kamasutra came from our very own country. The top searches on Pornhub by Indians were Indian porn, Indian wife, Indian college, Indian bhabhi (sister-in-law), Indian bhabi devar (sister-in-law and brother-in-law), Indian teacher and Mom to finish the list.

We are definitely surprised at the list and it is also interesting to note while they are the most unique searches, the consumption has decreased by one spot in 2016.

Tags: porn, most porn searches, indian porn searches

