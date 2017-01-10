The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

Life, More Features

Indian Ocean warming reducing ground water in India

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 5:13 pm IST

Agriculture in India relies heavily on groundwater for irrigation, particularly in the dry northern regions where precipitation is scarce.

Groundwater acts like a bank for water storage, receiving deposits from surface water (Photo: AFP)
 Groundwater acts like a bank for water storage, receiving deposits from surface water (Photo: AFP)

Ahmedabad: Changes in precipitation,which are linked to the warming of the Indian Ocean, is the main reason for recent decline in groundwater storage in India, a new study led by researchers of IIT Gandhinagar has warned.

Agriculture in India relies heavily on groundwater for irrigation, particularly in the dry northern regions where precipitation is scarce. Groundwater withdrawals in the country have increased over tenfold since the 1950's, from 10-20 cubic kilometres per year in 1950, to 240-260 cubic kilometres per year in 2009.

Satellite measurements have shown major declines in groundwater storage in some parts of the country, particularly in northern India. "Groundwater plays a vital role in food and water security in India. Sustainable use of groundwater resources for irrigation is the key for future food grain production," said study leader Vimal Mishra from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar.

"With a fast-growing population, managing groundwater sustainably is going become even more important," said Mishra. "The linkage between monsoon rainfall and groundwater can suggest ways to enhance groundwater recharge in India and especially in the regions where rainfall has been declining, such as the Indo-Gangetic Plain," Mishra added.

Groundwater acts like a bank for water storage, receiving deposits from surface water and precipitation and withdrawals as people pump out water for drinking, industry and irrigating fields. If withdrawals add up to more than the deposits, eventually the accounts could run dry, which could have disastrous consequences.

"This study adds another dimension to the existing water management framework. We need to consider not just the withdrawals, but also the deposits in the system," said Yoshihide Wada, deputy director of the Water program at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Austria.

The issue of groundwater depletion has been a topic of much discussion in India, but most planning has focused on pumping or the demand side, rather than the deposit side.

By looking at water levels in wells around the country, the researchers could track groundwater replenishment following the monsoons. They found that in fact, variability in the monsoons is the key factor driving the changing groundwater storage levels across the country, even as withdrawals increase.

In addition, the researchers found that the monsoon precipitation is correlated with Indian Ocean temperature, a finding which could potentially help to improve precipitation forecasts and aid in water resource planning.

"Weather is uncertain by nature and the impacts of climate change are extremely difficult to predict at a regional level," said Wada.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Tags: environment, ground water, warming

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

2

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

3

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

4

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

5

Doctors have to write legibly: Bangladesh Court

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham