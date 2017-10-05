The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017

Initially thought it was 'hoax': Kazuo Ishiguro on winning Nobel Prize

Published : Oct 5, 2017
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 7:29 pm IST

The London-based author won the Nobel prize for his novel 'The Remains of the Day', which earlier won the Booker Prize in 1989.

 Japan-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro who today won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature, initially thought it was a "hoax".

The 62-year-old writer said that the award was a magnificent honour, but admitted that he had not been contacted by the Nobel committee.

"So, wasn't sure whether it was a hoax", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Ishiguro said that the award was "flabbergastingly flattering, a magnificent honour, mainly because it means that I am in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that was a terrific commendation."

The London-based author won the Nobel prize for his novel 'The Remains of the Day', for which he had bagged the Booker Prize for literature in 1989.

He is best known for his novels ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘The Remains of the Day’, both of which were also turned into successful films.

Ishiguro is the 114th winner of one of the most coveted awards in the field of literature, following in the footsteps of the likes of Toni Morrison and Pablo Neruda.

He said that he hoped the Nobel Prize would be a force for good.

"The world is in a very uncertain moment and I would hope all the Nobel Prizes would be a force for something positive in the world as it is at the moment," he said.

The novelist also said that he will be deeply moved if he could in some way be part of some sort of climate this year in contributing to some sort of positive atmosphere at a very uncertain time.

The Nobel Prize, announced by the Nobel Academy in accordance with the wishes of Swedish philanthropist Alfred Nobel, is worth around 832,000 million pounds and is awarded to the "person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction".

Congratulating Ishiguro on his win, Indian origin author Salman Rushdie said "Many congratulations to my old friend Ish, whose work I have loved and admired ever since I first read ‘A Pale View of Hills’. And he plays the guitar and writes songs too! Roll over Bob Dylan".

