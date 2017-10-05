The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

Life, More Features

Academy awards Kazuo Ishiguro Nobel Literature Prize 2017

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 5:34 pm IST

The novels of Ishiguro are known for their themes of memory, time, and self-delusion.

The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro. (Photo: AP)
 The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro. (Photo: AP)

Nobel Prize for Literature goes to English Writer from UK Kazuo Ishiguro.

A British novelist, screenwriter and short story writer, 2017 Literature Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s family moved to the United Kingdom when he was five years old.

According to a tweet by the Academy, Kazuo Ishiguro’s most renowned novel, ”The Remains of the Day” (1989), was turned into film with Anthony Hopkins as the butler Stevens. The book had also given the author a Man Booker.

According to Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy,  Ishiguro won the Nobel for, “In novels of great emotional force, (he) has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

Other hopefuls this year included, Kenya’s Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Japan’s Haruki Murakami and even Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood.

The Academy citation added, “Kazuo Ishiguro has written eight books, as well as scripts for film and television."

Ishiguro’s latest novel, “The Buried Giant” (2015) explores how memory relates to oblivion, history to the present, and fantasy to reality.

Academy also went on to add in a tweet, “The themes 2017 Literature Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro is most associated with are: memory, time, and self-delusion.”

 "Ishiguro's writings are marked by a carefully restrained mode of expression, independent of whatever events are taking place," the Academy citation said.

The announcement Thursday marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize.

Last year's literature prize went to American songwriter Bob Dylan and the previous year's to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, has described Kazuo Ishiguro's style as "precise, very sensitive to the casual and even tender sometimes. Very held back, unassuming."

"He's a very interesting writer in many ways, I would say that if you mix Jane Austen - her comedy of manners and her psychological insights - with Kafka, then I think you have Ishiguro."

Asked whether the academy had deliberately made a less controversial choice after naming singer-songwriter Bob Dylan last year, she insisted such issues were not considered.

"We thought that last year was a straightforward choice: we picked one of the greatest poets in our time. And this year, we have picked one of the most exquisite novelists in our time."

Tags: nobel, nobel prize 2017, literature nobel prize, kazuo ishiguro, british author

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

2

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

3

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

4

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

5

Google up against GoPro, Snap with its new smart camera

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham