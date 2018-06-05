The Asian Age | News

World Environment Day 2018: Here's how India is spreading message on Twitter

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 10:13 am IST

This year's host is India and the official theme is ‘Beating plastic pollution.’

 First held in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrated on June 5 every year, World Environment Day is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the flaura and fauna. First held in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

Every World Environment Day has a different global host country, where the official celebrations take place. The focus on the host country helps highlight the environmental challenges it faces, and supports the effort to address them. This year's host is India. The official theme is ‘Beating plastic pollution.’

Here’s how Indians have taken to Twitter to spread the message:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the people and spread the message of environment conservation.

The Vice President of India too pushed for plastic ban on the micro-blogging site. He wrote,

The President of India reaffirmed the country's commitment towards a cleaner and more sustainable planet.

BJP lawmaker Prakash Javadekar too put forward some important facts in public interest.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too took to Twitter to share her views, pledging to beat plastic pollution.

Popular actor and UN representative Dia Mirza took to Twitter as well, wishing everyone on World Environment Day.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir too put forward some thought provoking remarks.

Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created the biggest sand turtle to spread the message of #beatplasticpollution

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said, "This has been a concern for me and many other people including United Nations. It's just that now there is a concrete action in the direction. Plastic is a classic case of, whatever is given to us, we know how to make a problem out of it."

Cricketer Rohit Sharma stressed on the fact that environment protection should not remain a one-day affair, but something that people look into everyday.

The Congress too took to Twitter, pledging to protect the Environment.

The Information and Technology Minister of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad too was not behind in promoting environment conservation.

 

