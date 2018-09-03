The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

Life, More Features

Archaeologists unearth site of Jesus’ ‘water into wine' miracle

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Archaeologists now believe the Cana of biblical times to actually be a dusty hillside five miles further north of Kafr Kanna.

Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.
 Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.

In a revelation of Biblical proportions, academics claim to have solved the millennia-old mystery, bolstering the case for the New Testament’s historical accuracy.

According to a news published in Daily Star, the Gospel of John, Jesus Christ had turned water into wine during the Wedding at Cana.

The account goes that Jesus, his mother Mary and his disciples were invited to a wedding, and when the wine ran out, Jesus delivered a sign of his glory by turning water into wine.

While pilgrims have, for hundreds of years, believed the miracle site to be Kafr Kanna, a town in northern Israel near the Sea of Galilee, archaeologists now believe the Cana of biblical times to actually be a dusty hillside five miles further north.

According to academics, a number of compelling clues suggest the site is actually Khirbet Qana, a Jewish village which existed between the years of 323 BC and AD 324.

Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.

There was also an altar and a shelf with the remains of a stone vessel, plus room for five more.

Six stone jars like this held the wine in the biblical account of the miracle.

According to Dr Tom McCollough, who is directing excavations at the site, there were three other sites with a credible claim to being the Cana of scripture.

“But none has the ensemble of evidence that makes such a persuasive case for Khirbet Qana,” he said according to Daily Star.

He went on to add, “We have uncovered a large Christian veneration cave complex that was used by Christian pilgrims who came to venerate the water-to-wine miracle.”

Dr McCollough went on to add that the complex was used at the beginning of the late fifth or early 6th Century and continued to be used by pilgrims into the 12th Century Crusader period.

“The pilgrim texts we have from this period that describe what pilgrims did and saw when they came to Cana of Galilee match very closely what we have exposed as the veneration complex,” he said.

As part of his evidence, Dr McCollough points to the work of first-century Jewish historian Flavius Josephus.

He said that Josphus’ references to Cana align geographically with the location of Khirbet Qana and align logically with his movements.

As for the better-known site at Kafr Kanna, Dr McCollough is sceptical.

Tags: jesus, water to wine, miracle cana, bible, kafr kanna, christianity, christian worship, kyrie iesou, lord jesus, jesus christ, viral and trending, viral news, bizarre news

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

2

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

3

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

4

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

5

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham