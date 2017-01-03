Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

The video comes as something different among all the foot in mouth comments and heated exchanges of Indian politicians.

Shillong: The image of politicians that comes to mind at most times is that of a person delivering dramatic speeches or mouthing yet another distasteful comment about a community or women.

But breaking this perception is Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Mukul Sangma alongside opposition leader Dr Donkupar Roy and UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh, as he sings the Beatles’ hit ‘All My Loving’ in a two-minute video that has gone viral.

The video also seems to be a breath of fresh air when politicians from all parties continuously hit out at each other as it often descends into a slugfest. In a situation when a father-son political spat is making headlines, the video shows a completely different and likeable side of our representatives.

