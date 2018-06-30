The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

Life, Health

Women's urine is not sterile, says study

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 9:39 am IST

Contrary to conventional belief, scientists have now discovered the bladder is filled with bacteria - both toxic and beneficial.

The scientists summarise that bacteria must be able to travel between the two organs via urine.
 The scientists summarise that bacteria must be able to travel between the two organs via urine.

Contrary to popular belief, scientists have now discovered that women’s urine is not sterile.

According to the new research, experts have discovered bacteria is shared between the bladder and vagina.

The study, led by a Chicago team found huge number of different types, both toxic and beneficial, are transported between the two areas, including the deadly pathogen E.coli.

The new evidence counters the long-held conventional belief that the bladder and urine are free of bacteria.

Speaking about it, lead author of the study, Dr Alan Wolfe said that now that they know that bladder is not sterile, they have to reevaluate everything they thought they knew about the bladder.

The research team hope the study will lead to better diagnostic tests for urinary tract infections and other urinary tract disorders.

The researchers from Loyola University in Chicago sequenced the genes of 149 bacterial strains from 77 women and found that the bacterial microbiota - the bacterial community inside the body  - were similar in the bladder and vagina, but not in the gastrointestinal tract.

The scientists summarise that bacteria must be able to travel between the two organs via urine.

Previously, it was believed urine was sterile in healthy women, and that bacteria could be found in the bladder only during infections.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Tags: women, urine, sterile, bacteria, women’s urine not sterile, deadly pathogen, health and well being, e.coli, urinary tract infection

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

2

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

3

SpaceX launches AI robot, strong coffee for station crew

4

Rebecca Ferguson joins the cast of 'The Shining' sequel

5

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham