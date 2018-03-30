The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 30, 2018 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

Life, Health

Here's why you should not dry clothes indoors

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2018, 2:15 pm IST

Experts have issued warning to avoid hanging wet clothes indoors as it increases moisture in room by 30 per cent.

For some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.
 For some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.

Let’s face it, when it is raining outside and there is a mountain of wet clothes to dry, hanging them indoors seem to be a tempting idea.

However, experts warn that it could seriously damage your health.

While it may seem like the cheapest way of getting your laundry done, the Asthma Society of Ireland has issued a warning urging people to avoid hanging their wet clothes indoors as it increases moisture in the room by 30 per cent and encourages the growth of mould.

Mould can affect people who have difficulties with their breathing, asthma, weakened immune systems or skin problems. It's also more likely to affect babies, children and elderly people.

Speaking about it to RTE, Pheena Kenny, of the Asthma Society of Ireland, said, "Moist environments encourage the growth of mould which can release ‘seeds’ called spores.”

She added that spores can cause allergic reactions in some people. Mould and fungal spores are often invisible to the naked eye.

Pheena explains that normally when people breathe in these spores, their immune system will help to get rid of them by coughing and sneezing.

However, for some people with asthma who are sensitive to mould spores, it can act as a trigger, causing asthma symptoms to get worse.

The Aspergillus fumigatus could cause lung infections and grows throughout the year but has a peak in August and September, along with high levels in January and February.

Tags: wet clothes, mold, asthma, health hazard, health and well being, spores

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

2

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

3

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

4

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

5

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham