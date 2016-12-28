Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

150 million Indians at mental health risk: report

THE ASIAN AGE
More women than men suffered from neurosis and stress released disorders

The report reveals that among those suffering from mental health problems, only a quarter sought treatment from a formal health care provider. (Photo: Pixabay)
Did you consider yourself more mentally fit than everyone else and laugh at suggestions that anyone could have a mental problem? You could be seriously wrong. A report prepared by the premier National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Nimhans) reveals that nearly 150 million Indians, aged 13 and above, could be victims of one or more mental problems and need treatment.

The results of the National Mental Health Survey report, prepared by Nimhans, were released by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda here on Tuesday. The report reveals that among those suffering from mental health problems, only a quarter sought treatment from a formal health care provider. Most of the mentally ill patients were in the age group of 30-49 and those above 60. Another highlight of the report is that cases of mental illnesses are higher in urban areas. More women than men suffered from neurosis and stress released disorders (phobias and anxiety disorders).

The report concludes that a National Commission on Mental Health should be formed, comprising professionals from mental health, public health, social sciences, the judiciary and related services, to oversee and review mental health policies.The survey team interviewed nearly 40,000 individuals, including 1,200 adolescents from 12 states across 6 regions of the country.

Tags: mental illness, teenagers, young adults

