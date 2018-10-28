The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018

Life, Health

Cottage cheese: Your healthy bed time snack

ANI
Published : Oct 28, 2018
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 9:56 am IST

Here's what a new study has found.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: If you have a habit of snacking before bedtime, cottage cheese is the way to go, suggests a recent study.

According to a recent research, consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health. And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat.

As part of the study, participants, active young women in their early 20s, ate samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. Researchers specifically wanted to see if this food may have an impact on metabolic rate and muscle recovery.

Their findings are published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

Michael Ormsbee, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Food and Exercise Sciences said, "Until now, we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence."

"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation and it gives people options for presleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles," Ormsbee added.

Tags: cottage cheese, health, snack

