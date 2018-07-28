The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

Life, Health

World Hepatitis Day: Regular screening of liver a must

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 7:10 pm IST

Globally every year 1.4 million people die from hepatitis.

A person suffering from hepatitis will have high levels of these enzymes in the blood Bilirubin. (Photo: File)
 A person suffering from hepatitis will have high levels of these enzymes in the blood Bilirubin. (Photo: File)

Hepatitis is widespread in India, standing fourth among 11 countries which carry almost 50 per cent of the global burden of chronic hepatitis.

Globally every year 1.4 million people die from hepatitis, which can be transmitted from the mother to baby, via sexual contact or upon contact with infected blood.

Inflammation of the liver (commonly known as hepatitis) can result from viral infection and as all the symptoms are nearly close enough, without a diagnostic test, it is impossible to differentiate.

Lack of regular checkup and diagnosis is the prime reason for being undetected. 
Globally around 400 million people are infected with the hepatitis B virus in the world today and a prime reason for it is liver failure and cancer.

As the function of the liver is to help in digestion by producing proteins, enzymes, and other substances, clear toxins from the body, any abnormality in the production of the components is a serious indication of an ailment that the liver is not functioning well.

"In case suspecting an improper functioning of the liver, liver function test (LFT) may be done wherein a sample of blood is taken for analysis. The following substances if found abnormally, is an indication of hepatitis," Dr. Vinay Aggarwal, Past National President, Indian Medical Association.

Albumin is a protein synthesized by the liver to help move the minerals and required nutrients into the blood. Low levels of this protein are a serious sign of liver disease. 

Enzymes are synthesized by the liver of which ALP is necessary for bone growth, ALT assists in processing protein and AST help in converting food to energy.

A person suffering from hepatitis will have high levels of these enzymes in the blood Bilirubin- the patient will have high levels of this pigment which is also responsible for causing jaundice, which is produced when the RBC breaks down.

According to Dr. Ruchi Gupta Founder of 3h care.in, "To obtain the severity, type and which strain of hepatitis a person is suffering from, Viral serology is a series of blood tests conducted for screening complete details of the liver."

"The sample is checked for specific markers of the invading virus and its antibodies that fight them off. Such tests are useful in the long-term management of patients with hepatitis, to keep a track on the treatment progression. The disappearance of antigens from the blood is an indication that the infection is clearing," she added.

The blood is tested for the following antigens and antibodies-
-Antigens - Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B (surface and core), Hepatitis C
-Antibodies against - Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B (surface and e-antigens) and Hepatitis C
- IgM antibody - the presence of which indicates a recent infection
- IgG antibody - whose presence indicates ongoing exposure to the virus

To determine the type and severity of hepatitis, a combination of tests need to be conducted for identifying the progression, in order to decide the best course of action.   

 

Tags: hepatitis, albumin, protein, viral serology, progression, indian medical association

MOST POPULAR

1

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

2

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

3

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

4

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

5

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham