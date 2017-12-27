The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

Life, Health

Too much of video gaming to be named mental disorder: WHO

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 27, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2017, 9:16 am IST

Inclusion means health care workers and doctors can now diagnose someone with the condition.

According to WHO, from next year, people who play an excessive amount of video games could find themselves diagnosed with
 According to WHO, from next year, people who play an excessive amount of video games could find themselves diagnosed with "gaming disorder." (Photo: Pixabay)

The year 2018 will see World Health Organization (WHO) adding an unexpected name to its list of mental health conditions. According to WHO, from next year, people who play an excessive amount of video games could find themselves diagnosed with "gaming disorder."

WHO’s draft for its upcoming 11th  update of International Classification of Diseases characterises gaming disorder as "a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour ('digital gaming' or 'video-gaming'), which may be online (i.e., over the internet) or offline, manifested by: 1) impaired control over gaming (e.g., onset, frequency, intensity, duration, termination, context); 2) increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities; and 3) continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."

The inclusion in ICD-11 means health care workers and doctors can now diagnose someone with the condition.

However, not everyone who likes gaming has a problem. According to an article published in Forbes, plenty of people play video games without getting a diagnosis. Daphne Bavelier, a professor at the University of Geneva said, depending on the game, and how long and often you play it, video games can be a safe way of improving hand-eye coordination, enhancing problem-solving abilities, relieving stress, connecting people, and living out fantasies.

However, according to her, it only becomes a problem when it causes "impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning."

With increase in popularity of video games, addiction has also become a problem. The fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) published in 2013, the disorder is most common in male adolescents 12 to 20 years old.

Tags: video game, mental disorder, who, world health organisation, disease, gaming, health and well being

MOST POPULAR

1

Tax-free promiseland disappearing: UAE, Saudi to impose VAT from 2018

2

Watch: SRK recites Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem for Anushka on behalf of Virat at reception

3

Mirza Ghalib's couplets subject of new book

4

Salman Khan goes gaga over Katrina Kaif, credits her for Tiger Zinda Hai success

5

Google to launch stores in India to boost Pixel sales: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham