The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

Life, Health

Global pandemic unstoppable, warn experts at Davos summit

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 4:02 pm IST

Experts say pandemic will happen due to international travel as world marks 100 years of Spanish flu that killed 50 million.

The concerns were raised at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, exactly a century after the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed 50 million lives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The concerns were raised at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, exactly a century after the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed 50 million lives. (Photo: Pixabay)

According to recent studies, fears of a global pandemic are mounting as experts have warned there will be ‘no way to stop’ a killer disease from claiming millions of lives.

The concerns were raised at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, exactly a century after the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed 50 million lives.

Furthermore, the H1N1 virus killed three times as many people as World War I and did it quicker than any other illness in recorded history. 

Now, experts have warned another pandemic is unavoidable amid the ease of international travel.

The experts revealed at the Davos summit that a mutated flu virus poses the biggest threat because it can join together with other strains to become deadlier.

Speaking to AFP, Elhadj As Sy, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that pandemics are becoming a real threat to humanity.

Dr Sylvie Briand, a specialist in infectious diseases at the World Health Organisation, added: 'We know that it is coming, but we have no way of stopping it.'

The pair were speaking of their concerns at a Davos discussion called 'Are We Ready For The Next Pandemic?'.

Speaking at the summit, Dr Briand added that the flu is a respiratory virus that is easily transmitted and people can be contagious even before they show symptoms, so it is not easy to control. Furthermore, he added that its numerous forms are also able to bond with viruses from birds or pigs in potentially deadly new combinations.

This process is what sparked the Swine flu pandemic of 2009 - which killed nearly 300,000 people across the world after striking around 60 countries.

The comments come after the plague outbreak in Madagascar - the most recent epidemic to receive international aid attention amid fears it would spread where more than 200 people were killed during the outbreak that ravaged the island over the winter.

Tags: davos summit, switzerland, global, pandemic, flu, virus, health and well being, death, zika, swine flu

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham