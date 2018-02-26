The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018 | Last Update : 01:03 AM IST

Life, Health

Here are 5 tips to help a person with eating disorder

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 1:03 pm IST

On average, someone experiencing eating disorder symptoms waits 149 weeks before seeking help.

(Photo: Experts say that the sooner someone speaks out and gets the treatment they need the quicker they can recover.
 (Photo: Experts say that the sooner someone speaks out and gets the treatment they need the quicker they can recover.

According to a new study, a staggering 1.25 million people in the UK alone have an eating disorder.

On average, someone experiencing eating disorder symptoms waits 149 weeks before seeking help. That’s almost three years, 37 months or 1,043 days.

However, experts say that the sooner someone speaks out and gets the treatment they need the quicker they can recover.

Speaking to The Independent, Harley Street nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert said that eating disorders are devastating illnesses that can result in severe physical and psychological distress for the sufferer, having the highest mortality rate over any other psychiatric disorder.

If you suspect a loved one is suffering with an eating disorder, here are five tips on how to go about supporting them through this difficult time.

Know what you're dealing with: According to Lambert, it is important to familiarize oneself with the symptoms of an eating disorder so that one feels informed when discussing it with them.

“Choose a time to talk to them when neither of you feels angry or upset,” Lambert advises. “Avoid any time just before or after meals and you may find you get a better response from them.”

Make them feel safe: It’s important not to make the person feel ambushed so it’s best to talk to them alone, even if there are a group of you who are concerned. “Decide who they are most likely to open up to,” Lambert recommends. “Make sure you choose a place where you both feel safe and won’t be disturbed.

Don't talk about their weight: Try not to centre the conversation around food and/or weight. The root of an eating disorder is how a person feels, rather than how they’re treating food. Lambert points out that “if you start to question their food intake, they may start to feel ‘attacked’ and are less likely to open up to you.”

Be kind to the person: Make a conscious effort not to use accusatory language that may make the person feel backed into a corner. And although they may become angry and defensive, it’s important to try to avoid getting angry in response, and don’t be disheartened or put off. “

Be supportive: Give time, listen to them and try not to give advice or criticize. You don't have to have all the answers, you just need to make sure they know you're there for them. Sometimes you may feel like the person is rejecting your friendship, help and support but you just need to be there.

Tags: eating disorder, health and well being, nutritionist, psychological distress, mortality, psychiatric disorder, weight

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Allowing children to have pets could turn them vegetarian, says study

2

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

3

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

4

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

5

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham