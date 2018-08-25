The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

Life, Health

Snacking on almonds is best way to compensate for skipping breakfast, says study

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 8:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 8:42 am IST

Students who miss out on the morning meal have better blood sugar levels if they choose to snack on the nuts mid-morning.

Almonds have been associated with lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as reduced hunger and weight gain. (Photo: AFP)
 Almonds have been associated with lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as reduced hunger and weight gain. (Photo: AFP)

A new study now suggests that snacking on almonds may compensate for skipping breakfast.

According to the study, students who miss out on the morning meal have better blood sugar levels if they choose to snack on the nuts mid-morning.

In a report published in MailOnline, lead author of the study Dr Rudy Ortiz, from the University of California, Merced said that the study, first among a university student population shows that for those who skip breakfast almonds are a good alternative.

Previous research suggests almonds contain healthy fats, protein, vitamin E and magnesium.

Almonds, furthermore, have been associated with lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as reduced hunger and weight gain. 

The research found that among university students 20 and 43 per cent of them do not eat breakfast and some 63 per cent of the participants reported never eating breakfast, rarely or just two-to-four times a week.

The students were split into two groups. Thirty of them snacked on 56g of dry roasted almonds, equalling 320 calories, every day for eight weeks.

The remaining 35 munched on five Graham crackers every day, totaling 338 calories. The snacks were usually eaten at 11am.

All of the participants were told to keep the rest of their diet and exercise regimen the same during the Almond Board of California funded study.

Results, published in the journal Nutrients, suggest students who munch on almonds have lower blood sugar levels two hours later, as well as 34 per cent less insulin resistance, than those who eat crackers.

Although both the students eating almonds and crackers gained on average 1.7lbs (0.8kg) during the study, previous research suggests weight gain of between 2.2lbs and 6.6lbs (1-to-3kg) is common when people start university.

Results further suggest students find almonds more appealing than crackers when eaten every day, which the researchers claim shows that 'repeated consumption of a nutritious snack is well accepted over a typical refined carbohydrate snack'.

The researchers believe almonds may have greater benefits among people with high blood pressures or large waist circumferences than in the healthy students included in the study.

Tags: almond, breakfast, morning meal, blood sugar level, nuts, healthy fats, protein, vitamin e, magnesium, cholesterol, health and well being

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

2

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

3

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

4

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

5

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham