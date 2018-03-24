The Asian Age | News

Everyday chemicals linked to brain disorders in children, says study

Published : Mar 24, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Medical review went on to add items such as cosmetics, furniture and plastics could be linked to brain development disorders in children.

 This increase leads to widespread environmental chemical contaminations which pose real risks for child development and health. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now finds that increase in chemical production has led to 'widespread contamination' in products such as plastics and furniture which could pose 'real risks' for child development and health.

The medical review went on to add that everyday items such as cosmetics, furniture and plastics could be linked to brain development disorders in children.

According to the report published in Endocrine Connections, a number of common chemicals can interfere with thyroid hormone actions – which are essential for normal brain development of children – in pregnant women.

This increase leads to widespread environmental chemical contaminations which pose real risks for child development and health.

The review, by the French National Centre for Scientific Research at Paris-Sorbonne University, examined published evidence of chemicals, such as pesticides and those used in the manufacture of drugs, cosmetics, furniture and plastics, that can all interfere with thyroid hormones.

Speaking about it, professor Barbara Demeneix, from the university, said they have reviewed the documented exposures of pregnant women and children to mixtures of thyroid-hormone-disrupting chemicals and propose that the data sets provide a plausible link to the recent increased incidence of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorders and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

She added, “Many experts in the field consider that the current testing guidelines for thyroid-disrupting chemicals are not sufficiently sensitive, do not take into account recent findings and do not adequately consider risks to vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women.”

