The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

Life, Health

Study says paying school fees is waste of money

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 3:22 pm IST

According to researchers, the type of school a child went to had little impact on their academic achievement.

According to the researchers, part of the reason pupils who go to selective schools fare better is because the best pupils are hand-picked. (Photo: Pixabay)
 According to the researchers, part of the reason pupils who go to selective schools fare better is because the best pupils are hand-picked. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now suggests that paying school fees is a waste of money because bright children will thrive anywhere.

Conducted by King’s College London, the study found that grammar schools and private schools created only a tiny increase in exam grades at GCSE level compared to state schools.

Researchers looked at performance at maths, science and English GCSEs by boys and girls in England and Walesand found that the type of school a child went to had little impact on their academic achievement – at least at GCSE level.

According to the researchers, part of the reason pupils who go to selective schools fare better is because the best pupils are hand-picked.

Once genes, social and economic background and other factors such as gender were taken into account, the difference was less than a tenth of a grade.

The findings, published in the journal npj Science of Learning, found GCSE students at private and grammar schools scored around a grade higher across English, maths and science, than their peers in non-selective schools.

But once factors that are involved in selection are taken into account – such as ability, previous academic achievement and socio-economic status – there was less than a tenth of a grade difference.

Co-author of the study, Professor Robert Plomin, said, “We are saying there is no value added from these selective schools. It’s just a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Lead author Emily Smith-Woolley said, ‘Our study suggests that for educational achievement there appears to be little added benefit from attending selective schools.”

Tags: school, students, school fee, king’s college london, grammar school, academic achievement

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

2

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

3

Here’s how much people poop in their lives

4

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

5

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham