The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:54 AM IST

Life, Health

Find out how to stop snoring while sleeping

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 3:49 pm IST

More than 45 per cent of healthy adults snore while sleeping.

75 per cent of those who snore have obstructive sleep apnea.
 75 per cent of those who snore have obstructive sleep apnea.

Studies show that more than 45 per cent healthy adults snore while sleeping. However, a majority of those people would like to know how to stop snoring naturally and permanently.

Getting someone to stop snoring can also prove to be a difficult. While snoring home remedies can work, research has revealed that 75 per cent of those who snore have obstructive sleep apnea, which could increase the risk of developing heart disease in future.

Here’s how to stop snoring naturally

Sleeping on your side: This stops the base of your tongue and soft palate from collapsing to the back wall of your throat that usually happens when you sleep on your back. This usually results in a vibrating sound when a person is asleep. If sleeping on your side is difficult, a body pillow or taping tennis balls to the back of your pyjamas can be a quick and cheap solution.

Losing weight: This can help people who have recently gained weight and have started to snore as a result. Thin people do snore, but weight gain can occasionally squeeze the diameter of the throat, again causing it to collapse during sleep.

Not drinking: Drinking alcohol four or five hours before sleeping can make snoring worse and louder as it can reduce the resting tone of the muscle in the back of your throat. Some people who do not usually snore can sometimes snore after drinking. Lack of sleep can also play a significant part in the increase of snoring as, when an overtired person goes into a deep sleep, muscles become floppier.

Opening nasal passages: This can also help minimize snoring if a person has cold or if a person’s nose is blocked for other reasons. A hot shower, a neti pot or nasal strips can help clear passages before bed.

Drinking water: This can stop the secretions in your nose and soft palate from becoming sticky when you are dehydrated, so ensuring you are having enough water each day can help stop snoring.

However, if none of these work, surgery could be a natural inclination.

Tags: sleep, sleep apnea, snoring, health and well being, obesity

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

2

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

3

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

4

Study finds drinking coffee is liked to longer life

5

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham