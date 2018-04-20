The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Want a stress-free life? Try dog yoga

ANI
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 8:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 8:04 am IST

Doga is new fad being practiced by many that sees people bending and twisting with their pooches.

Dog owners not only get in touch with their own body through their breathing but also share the same with their pets.
 Dog owners not only get in touch with their own body through their breathing but also share the same with their pets.

New York: Stress affects us all and it isn't something we can entirely avoid. We all resort to different methods to beat it. Where some prefer to spend time with their pets, others indulge in fitness activities. But did you know, you can actually combine the two things and exercise your way to a stress-free life?

Dog yoga or 'Doga' is the new fad being practiced by many that sees people bending and twisting with their pooches.

So, what is the whole trend?

'Dog Yoga' isn't entirely different from what we do in our everyday lives, except that our pets can take part in it along with us.

Dog owners not only get in touch with their own body through their breathing but also share the same with their pets.

"They're healers. They're natural healers. They know what's out of balance and what's not," The Time quoted Mahny Djahanguiri, the United Kingdom's doga practice founder as saying.

On the sidelines, it will also encourage your dogs to be friendlier.

