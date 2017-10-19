The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

Life, Health

Higher intelligence may lead to mental illness, says study

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 10:36 am IST

Study offers unprecedented insight into links between intelligence and mental illness.

Higher rate of mental illness among intelligent people may be down to the fact that highly intelligent people are hyper-aware of their environment and social cues. (Photo: AFP)
 Higher rate of mental illness among intelligent people may be down to the fact that highly intelligent people are hyper-aware of their environment and social cues. (Photo: AFP)

A new study now finds that people who are intelligent are at double the risk of mental illness compared to those with lesser intelligence. They also suffer more anxiety related physical woes as well.

The research conducted at Ptizer College found 20 percent of the intelligent group suffered anxiety and depression, compared to 10 percent of the general population.

Intriguingly, the participants also seemed more susceptible to asthma, allergies and poor immunity.

Experts say the study offers an unprecedented insight into the links between intelligence and mental illness, as well as the links between mood disorders and physical illnesses.

Speaking about the study, Dr Nicole Treteault, co-lead of the study  said the higher rate of mental illness among intelligent people may be down to the fact that highly intelligent people are hyper-aware of their environment and social cues, making them hyper-sensitive and overly analytical about social interactions.

However, it is not the first time researchers have suggested that psychological illness exacerbates inflammation in the body. However, this is tipped as the clearest break-down of that relationship.

The research found a clear correlation between high intellectual capacity and all of the psychological and physiological conditions they screened for.

In conclusion, they said they believe people with hyper brain activity also have hyper body activity.

Tags: intelligence, mental illness, anxiety, asthma, allergies, poor immunity, health and well being

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

2

Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

3

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

4

WhatsApp rolls out advance location sharing feature

5

Water once flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars: study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham