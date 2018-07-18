Moderate alcohol consumption can boost male fertility

Moderate alcohol intake was found linked with higher semen volume, sperm concentration, and total sperm count.

The question whether alcohol intake affects the male reproductive function has always been controversial.

However, in a recent Andrology study, moderate alcohol intake was found linked with higher semen volume, sperm concentration, and total sperm count.

In the study of 323 men patients, median semen volume was found higher in the 4-7 units per week group, as was total sperm count, compared to men who drank almost 3 units per week.

Association with sperm concentration was also significant, with a U-shaped trend in groups of alcohol intake.

Lead author Dr. Elena Ricci said, "As regards low intake, our findings are consistent with other research. In Italy, alcohol consumption is common but usually limited to small quantities, and this applies in particular to men referring to our Infertility Clinic."

"Since the dose makes the poison, they are counselled to limit but not avoid alcohol," he added.