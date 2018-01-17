The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

Life, Health

Trump’s hair loss drug may be tied to anger, erectile dysfunction, says study

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Experts say prostate-reducing drug thatTrump uses to treat hair loss has been linked to risk of depression, self-harm and other issues.

In an interview given to New York Times, Bornstein said that he, too, takes the drug, saying it helped him keep his shoulder-length locks and helped Trump keep his own hair. (Photo: AP)
 In an interview given to New York Times, Bornstein said that he, too, takes the drug, saying it helped him keep his shoulder-length locks and helped Trump keep his own hair. (Photo: AP)

According to a new study, Finasteride, a widely-used drug that reduces the size of prostate glands and stimulates hair growth, also affecting the president's low PSA (prostate) levels and thick mane.

That is not all, it has been tied to several other sever and uncomfortable side effects as well.

According to a research paper published in May 2017, it showed concrete evidence regarding the pills’ mental health risks and appeared to confirm many medic’s fears that it increases risk of suicidal tendencies. The study was conducted by Western University in Ontario.

Another study conducted by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine found most study participants being left impotent for four years after taking Propecia.

Finasteride belongs to a class of medications known as 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors (5ARIs).

Finasteride was originally developed to treat urinary problems in men, but studies went on to show the drug made prostate glands smaller by reducing levels of hormone dihydrotestosterone in participants.

But during the clinical trials, scientists saw an unexpected side effect - hair growth, prompting, in 1997, the FDA to approve the steroid inhibitor as the first ever drug to treat male pattern baldness.

In an interview given to New York Times, Bornstein said that he, too, takes the drug, saying it helped him keep his shoulder-length locks and helped Trump keep his own hair.

The doctor said: 'He has all his hair. I have all my hair.'

The news that Trump takes finasteride explained why his PSA (prostate specific antigen, produced for the cells by the prostate) is so low.

Finasteride reduces PSA levels to reduce swelling of prostate glands.

While men aged 60-69 normally have between 4.0 and 5.0ng/ml, Trump's PSA level was 0.15, Bornstein said in two letters he'd written about Trump's health. The first letter came out in December 2015, followed by the other letter in September 2016.

The level prompted urologists - who weren't linked to Trump - to say he had to have received care for an enlarged prostate or prostate cancer.

Bornstein told the Times that the commander-in-chief hasn't had an enlarged prostate nor prostate cancer, and attributed Trump's PSA level to Propecia.

Lead author of the study at Western University, Dr Blayne Welk said that there aren’t a lot of good studies in this area, and it's a very common medication for urologists to use.

Welk's team analysed data from 93,197 men who were at least 66 years old when they received prescriptions for 5ARIs between 2003 and 2013, plus another 93,197 similar men who had never filled a prescription for a 5ARI.

The research found men in the 5ARI as having 94 per cent higher risk of depression in the first 18 months, compared to men not using these drugs. Beyond 18 months, the increased risk of depression fell to 22 percent.

The type of 5ARI did not appear to significantly alter the results.

Welk cautions that the actual risk of depression and self-harm is very low.

A separate study in the journal PeerJ evaluated another concern about 5ARIs - erectile dysfunction.

Drs Tina Kiguradze and William Temps of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and colleagues found that when erectile dysfunction occurred in men taking 5ARIs for at least 180 days, the dysfunction was more likely to last at least 90 days after stopping the medication.

Tags: donald trump, us president, hair loss, erectile dysfunction, prostate glands, health and well being, propecia

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal dominant as Caroline Wozniacki pulls off great escape

2

Infection caused by tampon forces model to have second leg amputated

3

Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords

4

AdultSwine malware attacks children’s app with pornographic content

5

Red rash on backsides turn out to be worms burrowing into skin in holidaying couple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham