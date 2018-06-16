The Asian Age | News

Here's a study that can better cancer treatments

According to the research, a thorough protein analysis can point to new ways cancer can be beaten.

The strategy was used to identify several proteins that were over-expressed in a rare form of bladder cancer that did not respond to chemotherapy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The strategy was used to identify several proteins that were over-expressed in a rare form of bladder cancer that did not respond to chemotherapy. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington DC: A new analysis has been found, which can reveal new cancer treatments, a new study has claimed.

Researchers used lab technology called mass spectrometry to study the proteins expressed by human cancer cells. The advance step allowed for the quantitation of thousands of tumour proteins over the course of several hours.

The strategy was used to identify several proteins that were over-expressed in a rare form of bladder cancer that did not respond to chemotherapy.

The findings revealed that proteomics - the large scale study of all proteins in a given system - has the potential to quickly provide robust personalised therapeutic options for cancer patients in which standard clinical options have been exhausted.

The study findings are published in the journal Molecular Oncology.

