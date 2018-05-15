The Asian Age | News

Common cold could be cured in just five years, say scientists

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 15, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 1:35 pm IST

The new treatment developed at London’s Imperial College blocks the protein, cutting off the infection at an early stage.

Trials will take two years. If successful the cold cure could be available within five years. (Photo: Pixabay)
According to scientists, the common cold could be cured within five years — by using an inhaler at the first sign of sniffles.

Researchers in the UK have identified a key protein in the body that allows the multiple viruses that cause a cold to spread through cells.

The new treatment developed at London’s Imperial College blocks the protein, cutting off the infection at an early stage.

The new treatment worked within minutes on human lung cells and research leader Professor Ed Tate said he was “optimistic” his team have finally found a cure.

Speaking to The Sun, he said, “As soon as you get a tingle in your nose or a scratchy throat, you’d use the inhaler.”

He further added, “It would deliver the drug to the lungs and stop the cold immediately before it spreads. We know it works, but we need to carry out trials to prove it is safe. That’s our next step.”

Trials will take two years. If successful the cold cure could be available within five years.

Dr Peter Barlow of the British Society for Immunology said Imperial College’s cold cure research showed great promise.

