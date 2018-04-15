The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

Life, Health

Drinking plain hot water may help you shed weight, boost your health

ANI
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 9:20 am IST

There are seven ways in which drinking hot water could work wonders for our bodies.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Lauding the age-old Indian practice of drinking the hot water now several global researchers have also agreed to the fact that instead of drinking hot water with lemon, just by consuming hot water on its own would not only help you shed off extra fat belly fat but keep various health issues at bay.

It has been further suggested that the optimum temperature of the hot water should be kept at 120 degrees to avoid damaging the cells and inner skin layers in the mouth.

According to media reports, there are seven ways in which drinking hot water could work wonders for our bodies

Helps in weight loss

This is surely the much-needed benefit by all those who have tirelessly hit out multiple gyms, followed torturous diets. Just by drinking a glass of water each on empty stomach could help you get rid of your stomach by toxins and also feel you filled for a longer time thus replacing the unnecessary snacking.

Clears sinuses

Tired of a chronic ailment like sinus which has given you constant headaches and stuffy nose, guess what just a glass of warm water could help alleviate some of the symptoms of a respiratory tract infection.

Easier on teeth

Your teeth shall also remain healthy for a long time if you shall practice drinking hot water. But make sure that the temperature shall be optimum enough not to damage your gum and enamel.

Better for digestion

Are you affected by constant constipation or irregular bowel movements? Again hot water is the solution to it. Warm water has a vasodilator effect, meaning it widens the blood vessels and stimulates the blood flow to rush toward the intestine, aiding the digestive process. Further, the intake of warm water on an empty stomach speeds up the bowel movement. It has a faster hydrating effect, so when it is followed by a meal the temperature helps emulsify fats, making them more digestible

Wash out toxins

A drink of hot water raises the core body temperature, stimulating the sweating process which is required to push out the toxic elements of our body. In case some of you do not like drinking lemon based-drinks one could also try taking green tea which also has similar benefits as that of the hot water.

Pain Reliever

Replace the intake of painkillers with that of intake of water especially for the stomach related pains which are largely caused due to digestive issues. Sometimes pain caused at other body parts are also a result of lack of drinking cold water which causes muscle contraction in the body. Replace the glass of cold water with a hot one and a lot of body pains shall be cured in a period of time.

Eases out constipation

Constipation has become a rampant health problem among the young generation. This is largely caused due to imbalanced eating habits among the people. If you start each day with a drink of warm water on an empty stomach you can help improve your bowel movements and reduce the likelihood of constipation.

So the next time you think of replacing that cup of coffee and begin your day on the note of warm water.

Tags: water, weight loss, health, constipation

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

2

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

3

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

4

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

5

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham