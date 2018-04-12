The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

Life, Health

Now window for anticancer therapies can be determined

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 9:22 am IST

Here is what a new study has found.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Turns out, the time frame for anticancer therapies can be determined now with the help of biomarkers.

According to a study conducted by Elsevier, a vascular stabilisation biomarker can visualise blood vessel activity, thus optimising the timing of anticancer therapies including anti-angiogenics.

Angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels, is essential for tumour growth. Combination therapy using angiogenesis inhibitors and anticancer drugs can improve drug delivery into tumour tissues and prolong progression-free survival.

"Vascular normalisation by angiogenesis inhibitors, such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) signalling inhibitors, is a promising method for improvement of chemotherapy. However, it is unclear how we can recognise the 'window of opportunity' for the tumour vascular normalising period for the effective timing of anticancer drug treatment. Therefore, biomarkers delineating this window are essential," explained researcher Nobuyuki Takakura.

Researchers showed that active proliferating vascular endothelial cells (ECs) in mice could be distinguished from dormant ones. "Our data showed that PSF1-promotor-EGFP mice may be utilised to visualise proliferating ECs by their EGFP expression," commented Takakura.

These results enabled researchers to successfully distinguish between proangiogenic ECs and quiescent ECs by their PSF1 gene promoter activity, which is associated with DNA replication and rapid proliferation of somatic cells. Therefore, CD109 expression in ECs marked normalized or silenced blood vessels in the tumour vasculature.

"Since CD109 is highly expressed in dormant ECs, we suggest it can be used to detect normalized blood vessels, thus allowing identification of the 'window of opportunity' for optimal delivery of chemotherapeutics," remarked Takakura.

Though angiogenesis therapy is clinically used to suppress tumour growth, unfortunately, monotherapy using anti-angiogenics such as VEGF signalling inhibitors does not effectively suppress tumour growth in patients.

Adding an anti-angiogenic drug can boost an anticancer drug's effectiveness. Basic research indicated that anti-angiogenic therapy allows the blood vessels to return to quiescence and "normalise" so that the anticancer drug can penetrate the tumour more effectively.

The study appears in The American Journal of Pathology.

Tags: cancer treatment, cancer, diseases and conditions, health

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things to know before going vegan

2

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

3

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

4

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

5

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham