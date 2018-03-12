The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

Life, Health

Here are startups catering exclusively to women's health

ANI
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 8:18 am IST

A number of startups have now emerged that are catering exclusively to women.

Women in the millennial are facing a number of issues owing to tight professional schedule. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Women in the millennial are facing a number of issues owing to tight professional schedule. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Women in the millennial are facing a number of issues owing to tight professional schedules, such as safety, irregular menstrual cycles, unavailability of domestic help, and skincare and other health-related woes.

However, a number of startups have now emerged that are catering exclusively to women in overcoming these problems, thereby helping them become self-sufficient and balance their personal and professional lives.

Given below are four such startups that have carved a niche for themselves:

Maya App (Plackal Tech): The app enables women to keep track of their menstrual and physiological health. The Bengaluru-based based startup, founded by John Paul in 2012, uses data analytics and machine learning to provide insights to women around their health, and is being used by around six million women around the globe.

Safetipin: This app was created and launched by Kalpana Viswanath and Ashish Basu in 2013 with the main purpose of providing safety to people especially women when they are out and alone. Safetipin is an application which works by asking users for a "safety audit." This involves taking photographs of blocks they pass by and rating how safe they feel: from 1 (poor in safety perception) to 5 (excellent). SafetiPin provides night-time GIS data and tools for safer and inclusive cities. Available on Android and iOS platforms, Safetipin allows a person to mark a location safe or unsafe, and also helps to find the safest route to a destination based on safety scores of the areas on that route. For as long as the app runs in the smartphone of a passenger, he/she will receive an alert when he/she enters an unsafe location. It also enables friends and family to keep track of her/ his journey.

BookMyBai: The app helps families hire reliable and trusted domestic help. The company has helped thousands of women get a part-time job (1 hour to 10 hours). These women, in turn, make Rs 4000 to Rs 12000 per month. This additional income that the domestic help brings into her family helps elevate their quality of life.

Advancells: Started by serial entrepreneur Vipul Jain in 2013, the Noida-based startup provides stem cell therapies in India. Advancells is offering stem cells treatment for a variety of anti-aging solutions through autologous stem cells sources, the Adipose tissue. It also provides anti-aging treatment for skin, weakness, fatigue and hair loss.

Tags: women, health, startups, health and well being, maya app, safetipin, bookmybai, advancells

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham