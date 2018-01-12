The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 12, 2018

Life, Health

Women from rural areas have sex earlier than city girls

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 9:20 am IST

According to survey, they found several differences in sexual activity between women who live in rural areas and those living in cities.

According to the survey, rural women start having sex at 16.6 years old, while women in cities lose their virginity at the average age of 17.4 years old. (Photo: Pixabay)
  According to the survey, rural women start having sex at 16.6 years old, while women in cities lose their virginity at the average age of 17.4 years old. (Photo: Pixabay)

According to a new study, women from the rural area lose their virginity earlier than those from cities.

The CDC released the findings from the National Survey of Family Growth this month, a survey given to 10,000 U.S. women ages 18-44 between 2011 and 2015. 

According to the survey, they found several differences in sexual activity between women who live in rural areas and those who live in urban settings.

One of the most shocking revelations of the study was that rural females start having sex at a younger age than those in the city, despite the commonly held notion that rural According to the survey, rural women start having sex at 16.6 years old, while women in cities lose their virginity at the average age of 17.4 years old.

However, 18, 80 per cent of women living in the country are having sex compared to just 68.6 per cent of women in cities.

The survey, further found that there is a difference in how many children women have, depending on whether they live in rural or urban communities.

There are more women in the city who don't have children (41.6 per cent), than childless women in the country (30.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, a larger percent of rural women (24.8 per cent) have three or more children while just 19 per cent of urban women do.

