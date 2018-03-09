The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

Life, Health

Here are 10 facts about euthanasia you probably did not know

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 9, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

A five-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court passed the order allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines.

thanasia gives enough time to people to prepare for the death, of one’s own or that of a near one. (Photo: Pixabay)
 thanasia gives enough time to people to prepare for the death, of one’s own or that of a near one. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said passive euthanasia is permissible with guidelines.

"Human beings have the right to die with dignity," said the apex court after allowing passive euthanasia.

SC said that "living will" be permitted but with the permission from family members of the person who sought passive euthanasia and also a team of expert doctors who say that the person's revival is practically impossible.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra passed the order allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines.

Euthanasia definition: It is the termination of someone’s life, when living becomes physically unbearable for someone. Euthanasia is mostly carried out because the person who dies asks for it, but there are cases of euthanasia where a person is not even in a state to make such a request.

While it is called assisted suicide, euthanasia is different. Euthanasia gives enough time to people to prepare for the death, of one’s own or that of a near one.

Here are some things about euthanasia that you should know.

  • The term ‘Euthanasia’ comes from the Greek word ‘εὐθανασία’, that means ‘good death’.
  • While doctors have to take The Hippocratic Oath --“I will give no deadly medicine to any one if asked, nor suggest any such counsel,” but like abortion, doctors can now ethically perform euthanasia under certain circumstances.
  • Out of the 196 countries in the world, only 9 countries had legalised euthanasia or assisted death including Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Albania and US. India becomes the 10th country to legalise it. Even in USA, only the states of Washington, Oregon, Vermont, New Mexico and Montana have it legalised.
  • Euthanasia can be catagorised into 5 types
  • Voluntary Euthanasia – When a competent person makes a voluntary and enduring request to be helped to die.
  • Involuntary Euthanasia – To end a person’s life without their knowledge or consent.
  • Active Euthanasia – To end a person’s life by using drugs, whether by oneself or with the aid of a physician.
  • Passive Euthanasia – To end a person life by not taking the necessary and ordinary action to maintain life, like withdrawing water, food etc.
  • Involuntary Euthanasia – To end a person’s life against the will of the person.
  • Euthanasia is mostly administered by giving lethal doses of painkiller or other drugs
  • Though euthanasia is still illegal in England, King George V was euthanized. The King was suffering from cardio-respiratory failure, and was given a fatal dose of morphine and cocaine in order to hasten his death.
  • Despite Euthanasia being generally illegal in India, there is a tradition of forced euthanasia in South India where it is called thalaikoothal.
  • It is a Tamil term for “shower” or “oil bath.” Old feeble people are forced to drink fresh cow’s milk until they suffer breathing problems and, eventually, die. This tradition is apparently society approved.
  • In 2010 Hrithik Roshan starred in a Bollywood film called Guzaarish, which portrayed euthanasia, opening up a huge debate nation wide.
Tags: euthanasia, supreme court, health and well being, passive euthanasia, assisted suicide, hippocratic oath, death with dignity, euthanasia definition, thalaikoothal

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

2

Find out how many friends one needs to be happy

3

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

4

Coca Cola gears up to launch alcoholic beverage in Japan

5

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham