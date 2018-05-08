The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:14 PM IST

Life, Health

Is a cure for HIV inching closer? Scientists discover new possibility

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 8, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

Team creates neutralising antibody, effective not only against all genetically divergent global HIV-1 strains, but also on latent cells.

To improve HIV-1 neutralisation breadth and potency, bispecific bnAb, which blocks two essential steps of HIV-1 entry into target cells, have been engineered and show promising efficacy in animal models. (Photo: Pixabay)
 To improve HIV-1 neutralisation breadth and potency, bispecific bnAb, which blocks two essential steps of HIV-1 entry into target cells, have been engineered and show promising efficacy in animal models. (Photo: Pixabay)

A research team led by scientists at AIDS Institute and Department of Microbiology, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKU) have invented a universal antibody drug against HIV/AIDS which is another promosing development to eventually developing a cure for HIV.

Published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, the team engineered a neutralising antibody, universally effective "not only against all genetically divergent global HIV-1 strains tested but also promoting the elimination of latently infected cells in a humanised mouse model."

AIDS remains an incurable disease. In the world, HIV/AIDS has resulted in estimated 40 million deaths while 36.9 million people are still living with the virus. To end the HIV/AIDS pandemic, it is important to discover either an effective vaccine or a therapeutic cure.

There are, however, two major scientific challenges: the tremendous HIV-1 diversity and the antiviral drug-unreachable latency.

Since it is extremely difficult to develop an appropriate immunogen to elicit broadly neutralising antibodies (bnAbs) against genetically divergent HIV-1 subtypes, developing existing bnAbs as passive immunisation becomes a useful approach for HIV-1 prophylaxis and immunotherapy.

Previous studies have investigated the potency, breadth and crystal structure of many bnAbs including their combination both in vitro and in vivo.

Naturally occurring HIV-1 resistant strains, however, are readily found against these so-called bnAbs and result in the failure of durable viral suppression in bnAb-based monotherapy.

To improve HIV-1 neutralisation breadth and potency, bispecific bnAb, which blocks two essential steps of HIV-1 entry into target cells, have been engineered and show promising efficacy in animal models.

Before the publication, tandem bi-specific bnAb has not been previously investigated in vivo against HIV-1 infection.

The accumulated number of HIV-1 infections has more than doubled from 4,443 diagnostic cases in 2009 to 9,091 in 2017, despite the timely introduced combination antiretroviral therapy and prevention interventions in Hong Kong alone.

Currently, the estimated annual cost is over HK$550 millions for antiretroviral drugs alone per year in Hong Kong, not to mention the rising issues of life-long financial burdens, drug toxicity and resistant viruses.

The newly invented universal antibody drug brings the hope to fight these issues. With significantly improved breadth and potency, BiIA-SG will hopefully be the first "Made in Hong Kong" anti-HIV-1 antibody drug for clinical development.

Tags: aids, hiv, hiv cure, health and well being, honk kong, aids institute and department of microbiology, li ka shing faculty of medicine, university of hong kong, hiv/aids, drug, cure for hiv, hiv-1, antiviral drug, immunotherapy, bnab-based monotherapy, antiretroviral therapy, hiv vaccine, vaccine

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

2

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

3

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

4

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

5

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Jahnvi, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, other stars dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham