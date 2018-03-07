The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Organs from eight-year-old save four lives

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

Child was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 27 after she suffered stroke and on evaluation it was found that she had brain aneurysm

Brain aneurysms are rare in children and a ruptured aneurysm can be life-threatening. (Photo: Pixabay)
In a heartwarming incident, a Mumbai couple who lost their -8-year-old daughter has given life to four other people by donating her organs.

The child was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 27 after she suffered a stroke and on evaluation it was found that she had a brain aneurysm which had caused the stroke.

According to reports, the youngster had a weak spot in the wall of a brain artery that protrudes outwards causing her to suffer a stroke.

Brain aneurysms are rare in children and a ruptured aneurysm can be life-threatening.

According to a source from the hospital, despite their best efforts the child couldn’t be saved and was declared brain dead around 6.30 pm on Monday. The doctors made efforts in successfully leasing the life.

Speaking to media, Dr Sitaram Gawde, said that her parents consented to donate all the major organs once they were confident of the distribution system

The girl’s heart was allocated to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, where it was transplanted into a 10-year-old girl. The liver was transplanted in a 32-year-old man at Jaslok hospital. One kidney was also sent to Jaslok hospital for a five-year-old boy, and the second kidney was transplanted on the 16-year-old girl in Lilavati hospital itself.

On Monday, she was declared brain dead following which the family was counselled to donate her organs. At around 2.30 am on Tuesday, her organs were harvested. The heart was sent to Fortis hospital at 6.18 am, and it reached by 6.41 am.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, a transplant coordinator told them that it is very rare to find paediatric cadaver donors and several paediatric patients in need of organs have to wait longer until a compatible organ is donated.

