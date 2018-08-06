The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 07:30 PM IST

Life, Health

More problems found in Chinese-made heart medications

AFP
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 7:10 pm IST

The medications for high blood pressure contained N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which potentially causes cancer through long-term use.

The medications for high blood pressure contained N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which potentially causes cancer through long-term use. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The medications for high blood pressure contained N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which potentially causes cancer through long-term use. (Photo: Pixabay)

Two more Chinese drugmakers have announced that a blood-pressure medication they exported to Taiwan contained a potentially cancer-causing impurity, a month after the same problem at another Chinese manufacturer prompted a global recall.

Tianyu Pharm and Rundu Pharma said batches of valsartan, an active ingredient widely used in medications for high blood pressure and congestive heart failure, contained N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is believed to potentially cause cancer through long-term use.

Tianyu Pharm made its announcement in a statement on Monday to the Shenzhen exchange, where both companies are listed, while Rundu admitted the same in an exchange statement on last Friday.

Shares of both companies plunged by the maximum daily limit of 10 per cent today.

Last month Europe's medical regulator issued an alert over supplies of valsartan produced by another company, Shanghai-listed Huahai Pharmaceutical, followed about a week later by a similar notice from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Huahai has since launched a global recall.

Tianyu Pharm said the problem was caught before its valsartan was distributed to end-users in Taiwan, while Rundu Pharma said its products made it onto the island's market but would be recalled.

China's government is struggling to shore up public confidence in the pharmaceutical sector following the revelation last month that a major Chinese manufacturer of rabies vaccines was found to have fabricated records and was ordered to cease production.

The government has said the suspect rabies vaccines did not enter the market, but the case has provoked unusually strong outrage online from consumers fed up with recurring product-safety scandals, particularly in the drug sector.

Tags: drugs, china, blood pressure, taiwan, tianyu pharm, rundu pharma, heart failure, pharmaceutical sector

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham