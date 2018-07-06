The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 06, 2018

Life, Health

Children affected by second hand smoke at higher risk of becoming snorers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 4:40 pm IST

The study is considered a positive development since snoring is considered the first step towards sleep apnoea.

This offers more evidence to conclude that second hand smoke can be damaging to children who are still developing (Photo: AFP)
 This offers more evidence to conclude that second hand smoke can be damaging to children who are still developing (Photo: AFP)

Certain conditions may not seem like major health issues but sometimes the reasons behind them can be a cause for concern. Snoring is one such habit but research suggests a possible reason for it.

The findings show that children who are affected by second hand smoke are more likely to snore. The chances of a child becoming a snorer go up by two percent for every cigarette smoked in the house.

The study is considered a positive development since snoring is considered the first step towards sleep apnoea. It has also been linked to high blood pressure and heart disease.

This offers more evidence to conclude that second hand smoke can be damaging to children who are still developing.

