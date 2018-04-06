The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

Life, Health

Dairy products intake ensures higher bone strength among men

ANI
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 9:54 am IST

Here is what a new study has found.

Representational Image.(Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image.(Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Turns out that higher intake of the dairy products including milk, yogurt and cheese is associated with higher volumetric bone mineral density and vertebral strength at the spine in men.

A new study conducted by a group of researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife's Institute for Aging Research (IFAR), Wageningen University, Tilburg University, University of Reading, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) has concluded that dairy intake seems to be most beneficial for men over age 50, and continued to have positive associations irrespective of serum vitamin D status.

A total of 1,522 men and 1,104 women from the Framingham Study, aged between 32 to 81 years participated in the study.

Researchers studied the quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine the associations with dairy intake.

"This study related dairy intake with QCT- derived bone measures, which are unique because they provide information on the bone geometry and compartment-specific bone density that are key determinants of bone strength. The results of this study highlight the beneficial role of a combination of dairy foods upon bone health and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in a person", said co-author of the study Shivani Sahni.

The results of this study were published recently in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Density.

Tags: dairy, health, milk, bone health, yogurt, cheese

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

2

Virgin Galactic conducts 1st powered flight of new spaceship

3

2018 CWG: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, India win third medal

4

Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

5

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham