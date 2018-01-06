The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:17 AM IST

Life, Health

Govt trashes WHO report that 57 per cent Indian doctors not qualified

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2018, 9:15 pm IST

Centre has requested CMs to take appropriate action against quacks and evolve policies to ensure availability of quality health workforce.

Since health is a state subject, the primary responsibility to deal with cases of quacks (fraudulent or ignorant pretender to medical skill) lies with respective state governments. (Representational Image)
 Since health is a state subject, the primary responsibility to deal with cases of quacks (fraudulent or ignorant pretender to medical skill) lies with respective state governments. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government on Friday termed as "erroneous" a World Health organisation (WHO) report which claimed that 57 per cent of allopathic doctors in  India do not have medical qualification.

"The report is erroneous since MBBS is the minimum qualification for enrolment as registered medical practitioner in a state medical register to practice medicine, and hence all registered doctors have medical qualifications," Union Minister JP Nadda told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

He further said Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 prohibits a person other than medical practitioner enrolled on a state medical register to practice in the state.

Since health is a state subject, the primary responsibility to deal with cases of quacks (fraudulent or ignorant pretender to medical skill) lies with respective state governments, he said.

Keeping in view the above, the Central government has requested the chief ministers of all states to take appropriate action against quacks and evolve suitable policies to ensure availability of quality health workforce in rural areas, he said.

A WHO report released in 2016, had claimed that 31 per cent of those who claimed to be allopathic doctors in 2001 were educated only up to the secondary school level and 57 per cent did not have any medical qualification.

The study also highlighted that just 18.8 per cent of allopathic doctors in rural India had medical qualification.

Tags: who, doctor, quacks, government, health and well being, healthcare report

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Galaxy X might feature a pressure sensitive display

2

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

3

Facebook CEO wants to 'fix' Facebook for 2018

4

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

5

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham