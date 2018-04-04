Study finds eating pasta could help people lose weight

Study states that unlike most other refined carbohydrates, pasta, such as spaghetti and macaroni, has a lower GI index.

A new research now suggests that indulging in pasta can help people lose weight.

According to the study, eating just over three servings of the Italian staple every seven days causes people to lose around 1.1lb (0.5kg) in 12 weeks.

Study states that unlike most other refined carbohydrates, pasta, such as spaghetti and macaroni, has a lower GI index and therefore do not cause extreme blood-sugar spikes.

Earlier researchers have already shown that low-GI foods are more satisfying and therefore delay people’s hunger, all the while limiting their calorie intake.

Speaking about it, lead author Dr John Sievenpiper, from St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, said that they can say with “some confidence” that pasta does not have an adverse effect on body weight outcomes when it is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern.

Speaking of the results, Dr Sievenpiper said that the study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat. On the contrary, researchers say perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet.

The researchers add further investigation is required to determine if pasta can be eaten as part of other diets, aside from low-GI plans, without causing weight gain.