The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 05, 2018 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

Life, Health

Psychedelic drugs like LSD can have long term effects on people's personality

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 6:44 pm IST

The study also offers insight into whether personality is a constant and stable psychological trait.

Many have even reported therapeutic advantage of the drugs (Photo: Pixabay)
 Many have even reported therapeutic advantage of the drugs (Photo: Pixabay)

LSD and magic mushrooms may be considered illegal substances across the globe but there’s more to these than their immediate effects. The psychedelic drugs may be popular at parties but they also seem to have some long term results for individuals.

Research has found that LSD and magic mushrooms can influence people’s behaviour years after they first use them. The substances can alter personality and make people more likely to try new experiences.

People who took LSD or ayahuasca were observed as having a higher level of openness. Many have even reported therapeutic advantage of the drugs which scientists described as working in a manner similar to that of antidepressants.

The study also offers insight into whether personality is a constant and stable psychological trait. Results of another research recently showed that psychedelics harmonise brain to help people deal with depression.

Tags: health, personality, psychedelic

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

2

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

3

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

4

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

5

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham