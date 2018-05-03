The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

Life, Health

Anxiety may cause dementia, meditation can slash risk, says study

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 3, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 4:46 pm IST

Study, by University of Southampton, believe ‘internal stress’ caused by anxiety may accelerate cognitive ageing, leading to dementia.

Dementia affects around 850,000, with Alzheimer's disease making up between 60 and 80 per cent of cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Dementia affects around 850,000, with Alzheimer's disease making up between 60 and 80 per cent of cases. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study suggests that anxiety increases a person's risk of dementia. A decline in memory tends to occur at least 10 years after patients experience moderate-to-severe anxiety symptoms, such as restlessness or difficulty concentrating, a study found today.

The study, carried out by the University of Southampton, believe ‘internal stress’ caused by anxiety may accelerate cognitive ageing, leading to dementia.

The researchers wrote, “Talking therapies and mindfulness-based interventions and meditation practices are known to reduce anxiety in midlife [and] could have a risk-reducing effect [on dementia], although this is yet to be thoroughly researched.”

Dementia affects around 850,000, with Alzheimer's disease making up between 60 and 80 per cent of cases.

Another theory behind the anxiety-depression link is the mental-health condition causes inflammation that leads to brain-cell death and prevents the organ from creating new nerve cells.

The researchers further wrote, “Whether reducing anxiety in middle age would result in reduced risk of dementia remains an open question.” They, however, added that doctors should look out for anxiety in potential dementia sufferers.

Tags: anxiety, dementia, meditation, mindfulness, health and well being, university of southampton, internal stress

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

2

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

3

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

4

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

5

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham