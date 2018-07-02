Cyclists in tight shorts 'put fertility at risk'; says study

Men who wear skintight cycling shorts could be harming their chances of getting their partner pregnant, experts have warned.

The testicles need to be several degrees cooler than the rest of the body to produce sperm effectively

Scientists have now revealed that men who wear skintight cycling shorts could be harming their chances if getting their partners pregnant. Not only that, mamils, or middle-aged men in Lycra should consider looser clothing when trying for a baby.

According to Isabel Traynor, a lead nurse for assisted conception at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, tight shorts can affect sperm counts and quality by excessively heating the testicles.

Traynor raised the issue at the Progress Educational Trust fertility event after discussions with the female partner of a cyclist.

Speaking about it to MailOnline, she said that they advise men to wear loose underwear and avoid anything tight around their testes when exercising as this may have an insulating effect, increasing temperature, which potentially affects sperm counts and quality.

The testicles need to be several degrees cooler than the rest of the body to produce sperm effectively and studies show a rise in temperature can change its shape, speed and count.

Studies have also suggested tight jeans increase the risk of lower sperm quality.