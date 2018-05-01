The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

Life, Health

Extra kilos could put your joints at risk

ANI
Published : May 1, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 8:49 am IST

New therapies and approaches to weight loss are becoming available to people.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Obese? You may want to start hitting the gym as according to a recent study, those extra kilos can up your arthritis risk.

A University of Pennsylvania study revealed that the adults with rheumatoid arthritis and obesity experienced more rapid progression of disability than patients who were overweight.

According to the study, the patients who lost weight tended to become disabled more quickly, especially in those who were already thin.

"We believe that this is because when people get older and acquire illnesses, they tend to lose weight. Therefore, the important weight loss in this study is unintentional. So, this study suggests that patients with rheumatoid arthritis and obesity would benefit from intentional weight loss through a comprehensive management strategy; however, when we see that someone is losing weight without trying, it's probably a poor prognostic sign, especially if they are already thin," said researcher Joshua Baker.

New therapies and approaches to weight loss are becoming available to people and the results will help promote their use in patients with arthritis, to help prevent disability over the long-term. It may also encourage health providers to recognize unintentional weight loss as a poor prognostic sign and refer patients for strength training, physical therapy, and other interventions to prevent disability.

The findings are published in the Journal of Arthritis Care & Research.

Tags: arthritis, weight gain, obesity, health

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

2

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

3

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

4

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

5

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

more

Editors' Picks

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham