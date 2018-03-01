The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

Life, Health

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, doctor reveals

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2018, 1:16 pm IST

Severe period pains can be a sign of more serious conditions including endometriosis and pelvic inflammatory disease, says researchers.

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: Pixabay)

According to a new study, period pains in women can be as painful as a heart attack or migraine.

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective.

Professor of reproductive health at University College London, John Guillebaud, told Quartz that patients have described the cramping pain as "almost as bad as having a heart attack."

A monthly biological process, it can leave some feeling sick, tired and bed bound for up to a week.

Research indicates a worrying discrepancy between how seriously women's pain is taken generally by doctors compared to men's.

Men wait an average of 49 minutes before being treated for abdominal pain. For women, the wait is 65 minutes for the same symptoms.

Starting in the tummy muscles, the pain can spread to a woman's back and thighs. Doctors refer to this as dysmenorrhea, and it can differ from woman to woman, leaving some in crippling pain.

Tags: period pains, women, heart attack, migraine, doctor, abdominal pain, tummy muscles, dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, health and well being

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

2

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

3

To fill gap in labour force, Canada’s new budget pushes women participation

4

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

5

Sridevi's funeral with state honours, thousands say bye

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham