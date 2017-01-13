The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

Life, Food

North Korea's food culture comes as a revelation

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 10:59 am IST

North Korea has made news for war crimes by the brutal dictatorship and famines affecting living conditions.

A local beer and dog ribs feature in Cockerell's list (Photo: Instagram)
 A local beer and dog ribs feature in Cockerell's list (Photo: Instagram)

Pyongyang: News coming out of North Korea usually revolves around the country’s leader Kim Jong Un and how his regime commits war crimes and stifles all dissent. Another aspect of the country that makes news is famine and poor living conditions of people there.

(Photo: Instagram)(Photo: Instagram)

But a British traveller Simon Cockerell is trying to introduce the world to another side of North Korea, as he has been to the country more than 100 times. Although he visits often he has to follow strict tourism rules and is accompanied by a guide. Despite this Cockerell is sharing what he has observed about the region’s food culture.

Cockerell argues that food in the country is better than South Korea and starts off with talking about Taedonggang, North Korea’s favourite beer which is named after a river running through the capital, and for which Ushers were imported from rural Wilthshire in the UK.

(Photo: Instagram)(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)(Photo: Instagram)

The traveller then shares images of a cup bearing the logo of coffee giant Costa and a packet of crisps with ‘KHC’ printed on it, raising curiosity about fast food chains there. He also shared images from Pyongyang culinary festival and dog ribs being served at a restaurant.

(Photo: Instagram)(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)(Photo: Instagram)

Cockerell runs popular firm Kyoro Tours and has been accused by many of helping fund a government which is known for crimes against humanity in the country. But he defends himself saying that most of the money is spent on goods and services and the regime only gets money through taxes. He added that people having issues with their money going to the North Korean government shouldn’t travel there.

Tags: food, north korea, dog meat

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Get a warning before you fall sick with this smart wearable

2

Vin Diesel can't stop gushing about 'queen' Deepika!

3

US scientists activate predatory 'kill switch' in mice

4

Four suspects charged over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery

5

Shocking trick by Chennai cabbie using Rs 2000 note

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Breaking from tradition, Nitish invites BJP for Makar Sankranti celebrations

The applicant was shocked to find the image in what was supposed to be her ID card. (Photo: Video grab)

Bihar SSC issued ID card with picture of topless actress

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham