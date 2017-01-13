North Korea's food culture comes as a revelation

North Korea has made news for war crimes by the brutal dictatorship and famines affecting living conditions.

Pyongyang: News coming out of North Korea usually revolves around the country’s leader Kim Jong Un and how his regime commits war crimes and stifles all dissent. Another aspect of the country that makes news is famine and poor living conditions of people there.

(Photo: Instagram)

But a British traveller Simon Cockerell is trying to introduce the world to another side of North Korea, as he has been to the country more than 100 times. Although he visits often he has to follow strict tourism rules and is accompanied by a guide. Despite this Cockerell is sharing what he has observed about the region’s food culture.

Cockerell argues that food in the country is better than South Korea and starts off with talking about Taedonggang, North Korea’s favourite beer which is named after a river running through the capital, and for which Ushers were imported from rural Wilthshire in the UK.

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

The traveller then shares images of a cup bearing the logo of coffee giant Costa and a packet of crisps with ‘KHC’ printed on it, raising curiosity about fast food chains there. He also shared images from Pyongyang culinary festival and dog ribs being served at a restaurant.

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

Cockerell runs popular firm Kyoro Tours and has been accused by many of helping fund a government which is known for crimes against humanity in the country. But he defends himself saying that most of the money is spent on goods and services and the regime only gets money through taxes. He added that people having issues with their money going to the North Korean government shouldn’t travel there.