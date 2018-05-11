The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 11, 2018 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

Life, Art

Maharashtra govt pushes for concrete benefit for clay artists

PTI
Published : May 11, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 3:27 pm IST

Government seeks to bring clay artisans in mainstream to increase traditional skills using modern technology and improve production.

People working in the sector should be encouraged to register themselves with the khadi gramodyog board, said Mungantiwar. (Photo: Facebook/ Soumyabrata Gupta)
 People working in the sector should be encouraged to register themselves with the khadi gramodyog board, said Mungantiwar. (Photo: Facebook/ Soumyabrata Gupta)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government wants to bring clay artists in the mainstream by enhancing their traditional skills using modern technology, a move that will help them earn better income, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said.

The Maharashtra State Khadi Gramodyog Board made a presentation in regards to the Sant Shiromani Gorobakaka Maharashtra Clay Art Board, a new body set up by the government, to Mungantiwar at a meeting here yesterday.

Representatives of the khadi gramodyog board and members of potters' association were also present in the meeting.

The government, in the last budget, had announced setting up of the Sant Shiromani Gorobakaka Maharashtra Clay Art Board to provide training in making various clay items.

"The government seeks to bring clay artisans in the mainstream to increase their traditional skills using modern technology, bring more artistry in the field and to improve production to sales chain.

"All this will create more employment opportunities and better revenues in the sector," Mungantiwar said. The government has made a provision of Rs 10 crore in the budget for the purpose, he said.

The minister said he has issued directions to form a state-level committee to implement the scheme and sought inclusion of non-government members in the panel.

People working in the sector should be encouraged to register themselves with the khadi gramodyog board, said Mungantiwar.

He said Gujarat gave a lot of encouragement to the clay art industry through its Clay Art Artistry Board.

The minister directed the officials of the Khadi Village Industries Board to study the various aspects of the Gujarat model on clay art and submit a report.

Tags: maharashtra, clay artist, maharashtra government, finance minister sudhir mungantiwar, maharashtra state khadi gramodyog board, sant shiromani gorobakaka maharashtra clay art board, art

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

2

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

3

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

4

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

5

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham